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Union County Resident Questions County Hours, Contracts and Ice Rink Change Orders
By John Migueis,11 days ago
At the Oct. 15 Union County Commissioners meeting, a resident questioned commissioners’ reported work hours and raised concerns about county contracts, change orders for the Warinanco ice rink and Government Complex, and a new legal services contract.
The post Union County Resident Questions County Hours, Contracts and Ice Rink Change Orders appeared first on nj21st.