The November 10 Berkeley Heights Council meeting featured a retirement announcement from Councilwoman Susan Poage, a discussion about rent stabilization and more uncertainty for residents of Villas on the Park. They’d been told in October to check back in November. They did, and they still didn’t get an answer on whether the Town could keep their apartments affordable.

There was the rent stabilization ordinance that lays out what landlords would have to do before raising rents and how tenants could challenge an increase. The goal is to protect renters from unreasonable increases while allowing landlords to earn a decent return; they discussed the proposal but don’t vote on it.

During public comment, Villas on the Park residents returned asking for help and answers. Council President John Foster said Council was still waiting to hear from its affordable housing attorney and planner. He apologized for the delay and said Council would probably need to meet behind closed doors before December 1. He didn’t give residents a date.

Town Administrator Liza Porteus Viana said the state didn’t show up for an inspection scheduled that day and that she planned to take it up with the governor’s office. Foster said he’d also reach out to the Senate president and called the situation a “top priority.”

The missed inspection is one issue. Residents are still waiting for an answer on whether the Town can extend the affordability restrictions. The proposed settlement pulled from the October 6 agenda listed October 31 as the last scheduled expiration date for the restrictions on the 14 apartments.

The Council authorized the Town to submit an application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on behalf of OZ Custom Builders. The application is for a sanitary sewer main extension to serve four single-family homes approved for 725 Mountain Avenue.

Councilman Alvaro Medeiros reported that he and Councilwoman Margaret Illis met with a representative working on the Rolling Knolls Landfill Superfund site in Chatham Township. The former dumping ground spans about 170 acres. Illis said records show Berkeley Heights used the site for some of its waste decades ago. Medeiros said the Town could be asked to help with the cleanup. No cost to Berkeley Heights was announced.

Council approved up to $12,250 for tree removal and related flood mitigation work by Downes Tree Service under a Morris County cooperative purchasing contract. It also awarded Sunset Creations up to $169,000 for stream cleaning. Both contracts are funded through the DPW flood mitigation account.

Police Chief Frank Mea said officers have been getting frequent complaints about kids riding regular bikes recklessly. He said he’d ask Council to amend the e-bike ordinance so officers could address reckless riding on private property open to the public where the owner posts signs approved by police. He also said police would keep monitoring drop-off and pickup at Mary Kay McMillin and might ask Council to adjust the hours when the school zone speed limit applies.

Council added a $40,000 Kids Recreation Trust Fund grant to the 2026 Township budget, along with an equal amount set aside for spending.

The last resolution on the consent agenda authorized an End User Sewer Agreement with Watchung TH Holdings, LLC, for a 24-unit residential redevelopment at 1375 Plainfield Avenue in Watchung.

The tree ordinance was pulled from the agenda prior to the meeting after our reporting, but expect it to come back.

There were plenty of congratulations over the election results. There’s also work to be done. Villas residents came back when they were asked to, and they’re still waiting to hear what the Town can do to help them stay in their homes.

November 10 Council agenda and resolutions

Breakdown of Agenda Items:

Nokia, $169K for Streams, a $232K Mistake and Rent Stabilization | Top Four on Berkeley Heights’ Agendas This Week (Updated)

Proposed Tree Ordinance Could Redirect Funds and Raise Resident Fees | Berkeley Heights 11/10/26 Agenda, pt. 2

Littell-Lord Costs Keep Climbing, More Tree Spending and a $50K Budget Shift | Berkeley Heights 11/10/2026 Agenda pt.3

Berkeley Heights Releases Rent Stabilization Presentation Ahead of Tonight’s Council Meeting

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