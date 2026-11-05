PILOT Oversight in Berkeley Heights: Where Does the Buck Stop?

Berkeley Heights collects payments from the Woodcrest development at 100 Locust Avenue under a long term tax agreement but collection is only part of the job. It is also responsible for making sure the developer is following the agreement and a recent response to an OPRA request along with an exchange with Township Administrator Liza Viana leads to substantial oversight questions.

On 10/30/2026 the town clerk responded to then-Town Council candidate Tom Maciejewski’s request for financial reports, project costs, profit calculations and records showing how the town monitors the agreement.

She provided the same answer for most items:

“An extensive search was conducted, and no additional responsive records were found, aside from those provided to you in your previous OPRA.”

By that point the town already provided some records but Maciejewski also wanted the reports that were needed to check developer costs, profits and compliance with the deal.

What should the town be checking anyway?

PILOT stands for “payment in lieu of taxes,” and it’s an arrangement where a developer makes payments under an agreement with the town instead of paying conventional property taxes on the exempt property.

For Woodcrest, terms in the agreement Maciejewski got back set the annual service charge at 13% of revenue plus an admin. fee equal to 2% of that charge.

But getting that payment alone doesn’t give the town a full financial picture.

Maciejewski wanted the reports required by sections of the agreement: an annual auditor’s report, an audit of actual project costs and annual ownership disclosures.

Those documents would tell the town how much the project actually cost, its profit and whether more money is owed to the town.

He also wanted records showing what the town did with that information.

The clerk said no additional responsive records were found beyond those already provided.

Other parts of the request are open; in the October 30 response, the Clerk said she needed more time to obtain bank records and would respond by November 6.

The fingers start pointing but where does the buck stop?

During the October Council meeting Maciejewski asked who receives, reviews and enforces PILOT reporting requirements; and specifically asked about Locust.

The response he got back first pointed to the Tax Collector.

Then he was told it involved both the Tax Collector and CFO.

Finally, ultimate responsibility was placed with the CFO who answers to the Township Administrator, Mayor and Council.

The back and forth got tense the more Maciejewski pressed for a clear answer and led to Councilwoman Poage leaving the meeting and accusing Mr. Maciejewski of creating a ‘narrative’.

Another surprising part of the exchange occurred when Viana indicated:



“Yeah. What exactly are we getting at, Tom? Because I’m not gonna throw somebody under the bus if you found an error or something.””

Yet in a later response to Maciejewski via email she writes:



“We had a series of “interim” CFOs for a few years because we could not find one that was a good fit for Berkeley Heights….”

But pointing to the finance staff leaves another question: What oversight did town Administrator Liza Viana provide?

Viana temporarily served as CFO in 2024. Her role in that office is part of the history here, and residents deserve an explanation of what she reviewed during that period and how responsibilities were handed over afterward.

The same applies to the Mayor and Council. If the CFO is responsible to them, what information have they requested or received about compliance?

The Town is relying on this money.

These questions come after months of debate over how Berkeley Heights uses PILOT revenue.

As we reported back in April, the town argued that its projected PILOT revenue through 2054 was already accounted for in debt payments for the Municipal Complex. Our argument was that the revenue created discretionary spending and that earlier assurances said schools would remain funded and PILOT money could be used for extra school costs.

Regardless, If the town is counting on these agreements to help pay long term bills, residents have a clear interest in knowing that the required reports are being received and checked.

The questions also matter when the town considers future deals.

In July, we reported on an email exchange in which Viana anticipated discussions about a Terrace II PILOT once the developer applied.

Before entering another long-term agreement the town should probably figure out how to monitor the ones already in place.

History of Financial Control Problems

In April 2024 NJ21st reported on a document alleging that the departing CFO faced harassment and interference with finance functions.

The Council then appointed Viana to temporarily serve as CFO prior to approving a shared-services agreement that called for an average of 15 hours a week of CFO and purchasing-agent services from a Springfield employee. The agreement explicitly gave Springfield’s work priority.

Then there are the audits.

The town’s corrective action plan for the 2025 audit showed the three same problems from the year before: financial records weren’t being updated and checked against supporting records on time, purchasing procedures weren’t being followed consistently and payroll deduction accounts weren’t being checked on time.

The town had already laid out a plan to fix those problems but they continue to show up.

For 100 Locust, the questions are pretty straightforward:

Which required reports does the town have?

Who reviewed them?

What did those reviews show?

Who is responsible for getting the missing reports?

And what have the Administrator, Mayor and Council done to make sure that work gets finished?

Residents can also ask why a question asked in October was answered the day after the Election.

The Berkeley Heights PILOT Problem

NJ21st Series

This article is part of NJ21st’s ongoing investigation into PILOT agreements, school funding pressure, and the decisions shaping Berkeley Heights.

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