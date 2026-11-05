Science Scores Fall as NJ Board Questions Results of State Support Programs

The Department of Education presented the Spring NJSLA results during its Board meeting yesterday and echoed a concern we’ve brought up since the transition to adaptive testing was announced over a year ago -this year’s test results can’t be compared to last year’s because of the change.

This lack of comparison is already having an impact locally; in Berkeley Heights for example, district sponsored outlets are publishing celebratory headlines on how the District exceeds state average; but the District has always done that. The headline that’s been missing is the declining or stagnant fits and starts; also missing is how the District, that spends more per pupil than six other comparable districts, has been near the bottom on every indicator.

This is the break we’ve been concerned about. The headlines also don’t mention that better results in wealthier communities have less to do with the schools and perhaps more to do with a parent’s ability to afford private tutors and other support services.

Berkeley Heights families are an expert in this area.

Science proficiency dropped

The state has historically put out abysmal numbers in Science; this year 24.9% of students who took the test reached proficiency/ advanced proficiency compared with 26.7% in 2025. The drops occurred in fifth and 11th grade groups, the eighth grade group stayed flat.

Science test 2025 proficient or advanced 2026 proficient or advanced Grade 5 30.1% 27.4% Grade 8 19.0% 19.0% Grade 11 31.3% 28.5% All tested grades 26.7% 24.9%

Lower proficiency cut across racial and ethnic groups; Black students’ rate stayed flat 11.9% to 11.8%. Asian students’ fell from 57.7% to 54.2%, White students’ fell from 34.6% to 31.9%, and Hispanic students fell from 13.5% to 12.5%.

Economically disadvantaged students (11.5%), multilingual learners (6.2%) and students with disabilities (7.1%) all saw their rates fall .

The department efforts to improve Science instruction include teacher training, classroom materials that match state standards and sharing how schools with strong results teach.

New English and math tests mean a new starting point

51.1% of students met or exceeded expectations in English language arts, and 41.7% did so in math on the redesigned NJSLA which the state referred to as a new baseline. That term new baseline feels like a reset that disconnects from prior years – again something we were concerned about a year ago. The department actually reinforced this in warning against using the 2026 results to claim recovery continued or gaps between student groups grew or shrank across the testing change.

The natural question then is what can use to determine how ‘recovery’ is going?

“We are measuring something different.” — Department of Education official, discussing comparisons with the previous assessment

The differences within this 2026 results were still substantial.

Student group English: met or exceeded expectations Math: met or exceeded expectations All students 51.1% 41.7% Economically disadvantaged 34.0% 24.7% Multilingual learners 21.1% 21.0% Students with disabilities 20.0% 15.9%

The separate graduation proficiency assessment showed 75.5% of tested 11th-graders were graduation ready in English language arts and 61.0% in math. Those assessments changed as well making 2026 another new baseline.

Connecting this To Our Coverage

I’ll say it again, the break in year-to-year comparisons isn’t a new worry.

In an August 2025 open letter we asked the DOE to explain how the new results would connect to previous tests so that families, school boards and the public could effectively track school performance.

Our June reporting described a 749-page vendor proposal provided by the DOE that outlined the technical work planned but didn’t include the evidence we asked for showing how scores were checked and how they compared with previous tests.

In September, we reported that the new passing scores and additional explanations still didn’t provide a public crosswalk; a way to connect performance under the old and new tests.

We got a timeline from the DOE later on in a written response we published on Oct. 23.

“The linking studies are anticipated to be completed before the release of the statewide NJSLA-A and NJGPA-A results.” — NJDOE’s written response, published by NJ21st on Oct. 23

The department also said a separate study checking how test questions match state learning standards would begin in late 2026. A full technical report, including information about school accountability, is expected in spring 2027. Federal review of the new NJSLA is scheduled to begin in June 2027.

Districts got their data on Sept. 18 and the statewide numbers were presented yesterday.; so which date did the department mean by the release of statewide results?

The presentation didn’t bring up the linking studies.

Are the support programs helping?

During the discussion of English and math gaps, board members asked how the department is measuring the results of its improvement programs.

“I’d like to be able to see some of those data points as to whether or not those investments are actually providing us with the outcomes that we’re looking for.” — Dr. Nedd James Johnson, State Board of Education member

Dr. Nedd James Johnson requested a cost analysis connecting what the state invests with what students gain. Arcelio Aponte asked whether the department has a scorecard showing the results of tutoring, teacher support and efforts to help districts use student data.

“These investments … obviously are not having the type of impact that we would like.” — Arcelio Aponte, State Board member, discussing tutoring, technical assistance and data-driven improvements

The questions were straightforward: Are these programs helping? How do we know? Should the state consider different approaches?

“Do we have performance measures for each of the investments that we’re making?” “Should we be investing in different strategies moving forward?” — Questions raised by State Board of Education member Arcelio Aponte

Commissioner Dr. Lily Laux’s response was that it has some data and is working to improve its overall scorecard.

Board members also raised concerns about whether teachers have the results they need. Dr. Joseph Ricca Jr. described attending a fourth-grade parent-teacher conference where the teacher didn’t have the previous year’s assessment data.

“There is absolutely an emergent need for improvement in getting the data to the classroom teachers in a timely fashion.” — Dr. Joseph Ricca Jr., State Board of Education member

Department officials responded that districts received the full data set on Sept. 18 and acknowledged that more work was needed to make sure it reaches teachers and families.

Going back to the Locals

The DOE’s linking studies are supposed to address comparisons with prior years, if the DOE is to be believed and even if it’s not we’ll still be able to compare one community to another. At most, the break in continuity buys one good headline which, is a lot cheaper and a lot easier than admitting that the fundamental approach to educating children needs a rework.

Link to Meeting

Link to Our Adaptive Testing Hub

Have Questions About New Jersey’s Test Results?

Ask the Department of Education and State Board about the new tests, when comparison studies will be available, and how the state measures whether student support programs are working.

Share your questions, comments and experiences as a parent, educator or resident.

Opens your email app with both addresses and a subject line ready. Add your message and send when you’re ready.

commissioner@doe.nj.gov

stateboardoffice@doe.nj.gov

This article is part of NJ21st’s ongoing coverage of adaptive testing, score comparability, accountability changes, and the transparency questions still hanging over the rollout.

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