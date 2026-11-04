Thank You, Berkeley Heights

Congratulations to Susan Poage on her election as mayor, and to Margaret Illis and Bill Machado on their reelection to Township Council. I wish all three of you success in serving Berkeley Heights.

Of course I would have liked a different result in my race. But I had fun this time around, and I’m proud of the campaign I ran. It was a $0 campaign, built around conversations with neighbors and issues I care about.

Thank you to everyone who voted for me, put up a sign, shared a post, stopped to talk, or offered encouragement. To those who continue to stand by me, your support means a great deal.

To everyone who supported my STOP THE OVERDEVELOPMENT message, thank you. Thoughtful planning, transparency, and responsible spending remain important to me. I’ll continue to follow these issues, ask questions, and speak up where I think I can help.

I enjoyed hearing your perspectives and sharing my ideas for our town. I’m glad I ran, and I’m grateful for your support.

With gratitude,

Edmund Tom Maciejewski

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