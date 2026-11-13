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Miller’s way: 66 years coaching soccer at New Jersey’s Pingry School
9 days ago
For 91 year-old coach Miller Bugliari, what matters more than his 994 wins is the relationships with his players. — Thomas E. Franklin, Kelly Whiteside and Luke Cirianni. Step inside Miller Bugliari’s office and get lost in the memories. From ceiling to floor, barely any white space exists between the photos, plaques and pennants which tell the remarkable story of a 91-year-old life well lived.