Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NJ.com

    Quiet Eagles rookie who doesn’t say ‘a whole lot’ saves his talking for games: ‘He plays with swagger’

    By Cayden Steele,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Eagles rookie performanceNfl player personalitiesAmerican footballGolf and sportsNew JerseyCooper DeJean

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena19 hours ago
    How to watch 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' (for free)
    NJ.com18 hours ago
    Eagles' Super Bowl winner arrested in Florida
    NJ.comlast hour
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Asking Eric: Woman dreads attending family wedding where husband’s ex will also be a guest
    NJ.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    The Life and Tragic Death of Tiny Tim: 55 Years After He Married 'Miss Vicki' on 'The Tonight Show'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Giants injury report: More bad news for O-line ahead of matchup with Steelers’ T.J. Watt
    NJ.com2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy