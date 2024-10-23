Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NJ.com

    See homes sold in the Union Township area, Oct. 14 to Oct. 20

    By Real Estate Newswire,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Union townshipHome sale analysisLuxury homes marketReal estateWashington Ave.United robots

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Costco recall: Throw away this popular seafood item ASAP, or return to warehouse for a refund
    NJ.com19 hours ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Exchange student with revoked visa sent bomb threat to N.J. private school, cops say
    NJ.com23 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Chiefs star’s mom turned herself in to police after allegedly stealing neighbor’s package
    NJ.com22 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney39 minutes ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    3 members suddenly quit popular rock band. Singer was convicted for murder-for-hire scheme.
    NJ.com20 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy