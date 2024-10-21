NJ.com
N.J. man admits trying to kidnap teen, groping woman at Target
By Nicolas Fernandes,1 days ago
By Nicolas Fernandes,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 15
Add a Comment
Tom Ouimet
1h ago
Alex the Terrible
10h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
New York Post3 days ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
Mississippi News Group19 hours ago
New York Post2 days ago
CBS Philly1 day ago
1010WINS3 days ago
920 ESPN1 day ago
CBS New York4 days ago
Mississippi News Group7 days ago
Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
1010WINS16 hours ago
Angry Ben6 days ago
Mississippi News Group2 days ago
New York Man Dies on Vacation in Bermuda While Trying to Save a Mother and Son from Drowning: ‘He Died a Hero’
People3 days ago
“I did the same thing I always do.” 9-year-old boy struggling for his life after his drunk mother caused an accident while speeding and left her son critically injured at the scene; mother arrested
thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
Edmond Thorne4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
The Maine Monitor4 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
New York Post1 day ago
New Jersey Globe1 day ago
Jacksonville Today5 days ago
Jacksonville Today7 days ago
David Heitz10 days ago
Wide Open Country21 hours ago
Uncovering Florida27 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.