Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NJ.com

    Secaucus woman charged with stealing $8,800 in fraudulent check scheme, police say

    By Ron Zeitlinger,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 11
    Add a Comment
    Michele
    1d ago
    Not very bright, smh! It may take a few days for the bank to catch on but when it's going into your actual account, how tf do you think you're gonna get away with that?!? 🤣
    Eddie
    1d ago
    Only Trump can fix this migrant mess.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com5 days ago
    NJ hunter who set state record by killing 770-pound bear clawed with backlash: ‘They hope the next bear kills me’
    New York Post3 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group19 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    There’s A Terrifying New Scam NJ Needs To Be Aware Of
    New Jersey 101.53 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    NY judge killed in crash while riding on back of motorcycle: cops
    New York Post1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Innocent girl, 15, shot and wounded after gunfire erupts in Bronx: police
    New York Post1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy