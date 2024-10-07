Open in App
    2024 boys soccer power points update through Sunday, Oct. 6

    By Lauren Knego,

    2 days ago
    Local News newsLocal News
    Was Rutgers’ trip to Nebraska a bad loss? National polls respond with surprising results
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today11 minutes ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    October 9 birthday horoscope and your daily astrology
    NJ.com9 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/24): Watch NHL online | Time, TV, channel
    NJ.com1 day ago
    Friend of Yankees’ Juan Soto reveals surprise team weighing ‘astronomical offer’
    NJ.com11 hours ago
    Why N.J. keeps getting missed by hurricanes and tropical storms
    NJ.com1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Colin Kaepernick calls bluff on NFL coaching offer from ex-coach: ‘It is not true’
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Jets’ firing of Robert Saleh is a ‘clown’ move, insider says: Makes them look more like a ‘joke’
    NJ.com1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    After firing Robert Saleh, what Jets futures odds are the best bets to make?
    NJ.com1 day ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Justin Timberlake postpones N.J. show at the last minute for injury
    NJ.com22 hours ago

