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📣 Nixa, MO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now
Nixa’s job market is busy right now, especially in sales, marketing, and banking. If you like talking with people, building relationships, or working on digital strategy, these local roles are worth a look.
Account Representative – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent)
- Location: Nixa, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive salary and bonus based on performance)
- Benefits: Health, dental, training & development, performance bonus
Help grow a local State Farm agency by building customer relationships, developing leads, and matching people with the right insurance products. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love customer service, and either have or can get your Property & Casualty license.
Marketing Liaison – State Farm Agent Team Member
- Employer: State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent)
- Location: Nixa, MO 65714
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Community-focused role where you plan local marketing, manage social media, and represent the agency at events. Ideal if you’re organized, love networking, and want to grow your marketing skills while supporting a local office.
Digital Banking and Contact Center Strategist
- Employer: OakStar Bank
- Location: Nixa, MO (multi-state bank)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt (salary)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Current package includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays
Lead digital banking and contact center strategy to improve customer experience, boost digital adoption, and streamline operations. Best for someone with 5+ years in banking/digital/customer experience, strong data skills, and an interest in digital transformation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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