📣 Nixa, MO Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Nixa’s job market is busy right now, especially in sales, marketing, and banking. If you like talking with people, building relationships, or working on digital strategy, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent)

State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent) Location: Nixa, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive salary and bonus based on performance )

Not listed (mentions and ) Benefits: Health, dental, training & development, performance bonus

Help grow a local State Farm agency by building customer relationships, developing leads, and matching people with the right insurance products. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love customer service, and either have or can get your Property & Casualty license.

Employer: State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent)

State Farm (David Dupree – State Farm Agent) Location: Nixa, MO 65714

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-focused role where you plan local marketing, manage social media, and represent the agency at events. Ideal if you’re organized, love networking, and want to grow your marketing skills while supporting a local office.

Employer: OakStar Bank

Location: Nixa, MO (multi-state bank)

(multi-state bank) Type: Full-time, Exempt (salary)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Current package includes health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays

Lead digital banking and contact center strategy to improve customer experience, boost digital adoption, and streamline operations. Best for someone with 5+ years in banking/digital/customer experience, strong data skills, and an interest in digital transformation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.