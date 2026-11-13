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Suddenly, Penn State Football has some wind in its sails.

After consecutive conference victories over Purdue and Washington, head coach Matt Campbell‘s Nittany Lions are beginning to forge an identity.

Saturday night under the lights at Beaver Stadium, Minnesota rolls into State College, as Penn State looks to extend its winning streak to three.

Here are three keys to beating the Gophers.

Penn State Must Finish What it Starts …

Dr. Jekyll, meet Mr. Hyde.

Say hello to the 2026 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State has been a completely different team from the first half to the second in their six Big Ten games.

Case in point, last Saturday in Seattle, Washington.

The Nittany Lions piled up 28 points and 313 yards of offense in a blistering first half. Punter Nathan Tiyce was called on once.

The second half? Zero points, 101 yards of offense, and three Nathan Tiyce punts.

The first-half-second-half trend has become all too frequent for the Nittany Lions offense.

In their five conference games, they’ve outscored opponents 93-40 in the first half.

Two weeks ago, Minnesota led Indiana on the road at the half before losing in overtime. A week ago they were tied with UCLA at halftime before giving up 24 second-half points.

A four-quarter game would seem to put Penn State in position for Big Ten win No. 3.

Pick a Back, Any Back …

In their back-to-back wins over Purdue and Washington, the Nittany Lions found a running game that had been non-existent for seven games.

Against the Boilermakers, Cam Wallace shredded the Boilermakers for 135 yards … the first Nittany Lion over 100 since Quinton Martin against Buffalo in week three.

Last week Carson Hansen was the bell cow in the backfield with 119 yards against the Huskies.

Wallace and Hansen have unique running styles, but both carried the same result. A resurgent offensive line has helped.

Saturday against the Golden Gophers will it be Wallace? Hansen? Martin? Find the back and feed the back against a Minnesota defense giving up over 130 yards a game on the ground.

Why Minnesota is Ripe for the Picking

The Golden Gophers limp into Beaver Stadium with losses in three of their last four games, due in large part to an offense that has become stagnant. They’re averaging just over 15 points a game in that stretch.

A big factor? The Golden Gophers simply haven’t been able to run the football. They’ll come to State College with the worst rushing attack in the Big Ten, sixth worst in the FBS. 98.6 yards a game won’t get it done.

Over the four-game slide, junior quarterback Drake Lindsey has completed just 54% of his passes with only three touchdowns and three interceptions.

This is not a quarterback who can win a game by himself.

If Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s unit can continue to bottle up a sluggish Minnesota running game, the Nittany Lions should be able to make it a long night for Lindsey and the Golden Gophers.

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The post Can Penn State Football Keep Momentum Going | Nittany Lions’ 3 Keys to Beating Minnesota appeared first on NittanyCentral.NittanyCentral - NittanyCentral delivers expert analysis from veteran reporters and timely updates on Penn State sports, with in-depth coverage of Nittany Lions Football, Wrestling, Basketball, and more.Tom Sredenschek