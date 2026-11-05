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🏥 Nitro WV Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinic Roles, $30+/hr
Nitro’s healthcare scene is small but busy, and local clinics are hiring now. These roles are great if you like hands-on patient care and steady, in-person work.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: River City Chiropractic
- Location: Nitro, WV
- Salary: $30.00 – $32.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (24–32 hours/week, in person)
Work in a chiropractic clinic focusing on pain relief and wellness, using deep tissue and trigger point techniques. You’ll do full patient assessments, create treatment plans, and enjoy a flexible schedule plus paid time off.
Chiropractor Assistant – TEMPORARY POSITION
- Employer: River City Chiropractic
- Location: Nitro, WV
- Salary: From $14.00 per hour
- Type: Temporary / Part-time, in person
Short-term role to earn extra money for the holidays. Work Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:30 am–6 pm, helping with patient care, vitals, room setup, and front-desk tasks. No weekends, and they’ll train the right person.
Med Assistant / Chiropractic Assistant – 2–3 Day Work Week, No Weekends
- Employer: River City Chiropractic
- Location: Nitro, WV
- Salary: From $14.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, in person
Clinic role with a 3-day weekend every week: work Mon, Wed, Thu 8:30 am–6 pm, off Tue and Fri. Mix of medical assisting and front-desk work, with paid time off and on-the-job training if you’re new to chiropractic.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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