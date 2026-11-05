Yelm City Council approves Creek Street improvements, construction management for project

Creek Street will soon see a water main improvement project take place, thanks to Yelm City Council unanimously approving the contract with Active Construction Inc. during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27.



Specifically, the contract between the City of Yelm and Active Construction Inc. is valued at $1,597,597 for the water main improvements on Creek Street.



According to Brad Chatwood, City of Yelm projects and programs manager, there were 16 total bids for the near $1.6 million construction project. He specified the project is to “upsize” the water main on Creek Street.



Additionally, a sidewalk will be added from Algiers Road to 133rd Street SE on Creek Street.



Yelm City Council unanimously approved the contract.



Chatwood presented a second contract to Yelm City Council, which was amendment no. 2 to the professional services agreement with RH2 for construction management of the 2026 Creek Street water main improvements.



The contract with RH2 is not to exceed $123,000.



“This amendment is for construction management of the Creek Street project,” Chatwood said. “RH2 will have a full-time inspection on site as soon as things are going into the ground. This is an amendment for $123,000. We’re ready to go.”



Councilor Joseph Richardson pointed out that the City of Yelm has bond insurance to ensure if the work is not completed, Yelm isn’t going to be out financially.



“As I was looking at things and going through the agenda, we’re starting to get used to the point when we have somebody we’re doing business with, we want to make sure they do their job,” Richardson said. “So we always have a management company to manage them and make sure they’re doing their job. But not just that, I want to point out, as I was going through the agenda, that we have bond insurance to ensure if something doesn’t happen, we aren’t going to be out.”



Councilor Brian Hess asked if the $123,000 contract with RH2 is cheaper than the city needing to hire internally for the construction management aspect of the project? Chatwood said that is correct.



“You really get an entire team of engineers, plus an engineer, on site the whole time construction is happening,” Chatwood said. “It’s very important.”



Yelm City Council unanimously approved the amendment.