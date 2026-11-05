Community Calendar for Nov. 5: City of Yelm Puzzle Palooza, Veterans Day burger feed, Christmas in the Park tree lighting

Friday, Nov. 6

Yelm football hosts Steilacoom

Yelm High School (0-9, 0-6 4A SPSL) will host Steilacoom High School (3-6, 2-5 2A SPSL) to take on the Sentinels at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. This marks the Tornados’ final matchup of the 2026 season.



Saturday, Nov. 7

Tenino football hosts Riverside

Tenino High School (6-2, 2-1 Evergreen) will host Riverside High School (4-4, 3-0 in league) in a district playoff matchup at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. The winner of the contest will advance to the 1A state football tournament.



Friday, Nov. 6

City of Yelm Puzzle Palooza

The City of Yelm will host a “Puzzle Palooza” event on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Yelm Community Center. The free event will begin at 7 p.m. and invites teams of four to compete against the clock to complete their puzzles fastest.



Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day burger feed

The City of Yelm will host a Veterans Day burger feed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Yelm City Park. Veterans, active-duty military members and their immediate families are invited to enjoy a complimentary dinner from TJ’s Grillin’ as a way of thanking them for their service and sacrifice. Dinner will include pulled pork or a hamburger, mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, soda or water and dessert.



Saturday, Nov. 21

Creative Market: Crafted for Christmas

The City of Yelm Parks and Recreation Department will host its 2026 Creative Market: Crafted for Christmas event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Yelm Community Center, located at 301 2nd St. SE. The market is designed to highlight professional artists and creatives, providing economic opportunities while connecting the community with art and handmade goods.



Thursday, Nov. 26

Gobble and Grind Thanksgiving workout

Get Fit Yelm will host a Thanksgiving morning workout from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Fitness Court at Yelm City Park, located 115 SE Mosman Ave, in Yelm. You can reserve your spot in the festive workout at https://tinyurl.com/GetFitWorkout1.



Tuesday, Dec. 1

Christmas in the Park tree lighting

The annual Christmas in the Park tree lighting ceremony in Yelm is set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Yelm City Park. The City of Yelm will also formally introduce this year’s Masters of Merriment during the activity. Community members can attend the event for free.



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Community members can request to have their events run in the calendar section of the Nisqually Valley News by emailing yelmnews@yelmonline.com.