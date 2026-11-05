Letter to the editor: "Share Your Story" offers personal look at community's experiences in YCS

Yelm is the community that raised me. Today, I am grateful to live and teach in the same school district my husband and I attended.



As our community considers the school levy on Nov. 3, I know people have questions about school funding, and what is happening in our classrooms. Those questions deserve thoughtful answers and respectful conversation.



That is why my husband and I recently started the “Share Your Story,” video series featuring Yelm Community Schools employees. Nearly 30 employees have participated, sharing why they serve this community, what keeps them here and how changes since 2024 have affected their work with students.



Their stories have also encouraged other staff members and alumni to share their experiences by sharing their experiences on Facebook.



Some of what happens in our schools is easy to see. Other changes, in staffing, available support, and day-to-day responsibilities, are less visible outside the classroom. These stories offer a personal look at those experiences, directly from the people doing the work.



I do not expect every viewer to come away with the same opinion. My hope is that these stories add something useful to the conversation: a better understanding of our schools and the people who serve our children.



The community committee’s invitation to “join the conversation” matters. Asking questions, raising concerns, and listening to one another all belong in that process. Employee stories are one part of it, alongside clear information about funding and spending.



You can find some of the “Share Your Story” videos through the Yelm Kids First page on Facebook or by clicking on the accompanying YouTube playlist.



Thank you for taking the time to listen, ask questions, and stay involved in our community’s schools.



Emily Carlson

YCS Graduate, Yelm resident and teacher.