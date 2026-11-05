Phase 1 of Yelm's Veterans Park and Memorial Walk, including road improvements, nears completion

Phase 1 of the City of Yelm’s Veterans Park and Memorial Walk, which is described as having the potential to be the best memorial in Thurston County, if not Washington state, is officially nearing its completion.



According to Cody Colt, Yelm Public Works director, Phase 1 of the project includes the realignment of Mill Road — including the addition of a turn lane — as well as the addition of sidewalks along SR 507 from the St. Columban Catholic Church, through the Veterans Park and Memorial Walk, and along the highway toward Ridgeline Middle School.



“They’ll actually be paving this week on November 5,” Colt told the Nisqually Valley News on Monday, Nov. 2. “That will be the paving day, and that will complete everything on the paving side. Then, they’ll finish up the work inside of the park itself.”



Once paving is complete, Colt said there will be several more additions installed along the sidewalks, including plants, trees, a new sign that indicates where the park is at, grating and additional work around the wetland area.



“The biggest point of focus for this administration is transportation. That includes transportation of people,” Colt said. “So we’ve been trying to build sidewalks everywhere we can. Every year we do a new project. This is just another connection. We’re also doing that connection over on Middle Road and Railway. That sidewalk should be getting done soon, which will give connection to students walking. We just wanted to make the town much more walkable.”



The public works director believes that, due to Yelm’s size, if you don’t want to drive in town, you shouldn’t have to. Colt added that Yelm wants to give its residents the ability to safely walk to their destination in town.



Colt noted the City of Yelm could’ve opted to construct a second sidewalk along the highway on SR 507, but opted to route the sidewalk through the Veterans Walk and Memorial Park to increase foot traffic on the park and to allow pedestrians to learn a little bit of history on their walk.



“You’ll get a little history lesson on your walk from Ridgeline Middle School to downtown Yelm,” Colt said. “It’s kind of cool. We did that at Yelm City Park too with the sidewalk that weaves through the park. We did the same thing with this idea. Let’s have people walk through the park and see these memorials while also giving them access to a sidewalk as well. It’s multi-purposed.”



Phase 2 of the project is fully designed and ready to go to construction, according to Colt. Despite the plans being final, Colt isn’t sure of when Phase 2 will officially head to construction.



“It’s a money issue. We believe, we’ve talked to our state legislature, that we should be able to get funding this year,” Colt said. “If that goes on, then Phase 2 would happen in the summer. The design is ready. We’re ready to go to bid. We just need the money. There’s nothing else holding it up, and we’re hoping this summer is the trigger and we get the money from the state legislature to do it.”



Additionally, Colt said there will be a formal groundbreaking event when Phase 2 begins. This event will feature the Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee (VMAC).



“This park is going to be absolutely bonkers,” Colt said. “It will be the best memorial in Thurston County, if not the state.”