With integrity and experience, Snaza is the right choice for LD2

John Snaza has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in law enforcement and military service, Snaza has consistently demonstrated that he is the right leader for the job. Now, as he runs for state representative in Washington’s Second Legislative District, it is clear that Snaza possesses the experience, credibility and integrity needed to represent our communities effectively in Olympia.

Snaza’s three terms as Thurston County sheriff reflect his unwavering commitment to public safety. As sheriff, he advocated for his community by balancing compassion with a firm approach to law enforcement. His leadership extended beyond his department — he served as a legislative liaison for the Washington Association of Police Chiefs and Sheriffs, working directly with state lawmakers to shape policies impacting public safety. This extensive involvement has given him a deep understanding of how Olympia functions, preparing him to make an immediate impact as a state representative.

Snaza’s service to our country goes beyond law enforcement. As a proud Navy veteran of the Gulf War, he has demonstrated his dedication to protecting our nation. The leadership skills he honed in the military, combined with his experience as a sheriff, equip him to tackle the pressing challenges facing our community and state today. In an era of increasing crime and out-of-control government spending, Snaza is the proven leader we can trust to stand up for our interests in Olympia.

John Snaza has earned endorsements from across the political and law enforcement spectrum. Retiring state Rep. J.T. Wilcox and current Rep. Andrew Barkis have both expressed their support. He is also backed by dozens of county sheriffs and every major law enforcement group, as well as state employees — many of whom LD2 home due to its proximity to the capital. These endorsements reflect Snaza’s ability to build coalitions and unite diverse groups around shared goals.

In contrast, Snaza’s opponent, Matt Marshall, brings unnecessary controversy. Marshall, a former leader of the Washington III% group — identified by several credible sources as a militia — raises concerns about his ability to represent the broad values of our district. While Marshall has attempted to moderate his views in recent years, it is clear that John Snaza has the experience, support and steady hand needed to move LD2 forward.

In these divisive times, we need leaders who can bridge divides and deliver real solutions. John Snaza’s extensive service, experience navigating complex policy matters and broad bipartisan support make him the best candidate for LD2. His focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and practical governance will benefit our district.

Vote for John Snaza for state representative in LD2 —

a leader with the experience and integrity to represent us well and get things done.