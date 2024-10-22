Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Nisqually Valley News

    With integrity and experience, Snaza is the right choice for LD2

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sAXWm_0wHjDwUm00

    John Snaza has dedicated his life to serving and protecting the public. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in law enforcement and military service, Snaza has consistently demonstrated that he is the right leader for the job. Now, as he runs for state representative in Washington’s Second Legislative District, it is clear that Snaza possesses the experience, credibility and integrity needed to represent our communities effectively in Olympia.

    Snaza’s three terms as Thurston County sheriff reflect his unwavering commitment to public safety. As sheriff, he advocated for his community by balancing compassion with a firm approach to law enforcement. His leadership extended beyond his department — he served as a legislative liaison for the Washington Association of Police Chiefs and Sheriffs, working directly with state lawmakers to shape policies impacting public safety. This extensive involvement has given him a deep understanding of how Olympia functions, preparing him to make an immediate impact as a state representative.

    Snaza’s service to our country goes beyond law enforcement. As a proud Navy veteran of the Gulf War, he has demonstrated his dedication to protecting our nation. The leadership skills he honed in the military, combined with his experience as a sheriff, equip him to tackle the pressing challenges facing our community and state today. In an era of increasing crime and out-of-control government spending, Snaza is the proven leader we can trust to stand up for our interests in Olympia.

    John Snaza has earned endorsements from across the political and law enforcement spectrum. Retiring state Rep. J.T. Wilcox and current Rep. Andrew Barkis have both expressed their support. He is also backed by dozens of county sheriffs and every major law enforcement group, as well as state employees — many of whom LD2 home due to its proximity to the capital. These endorsements reflect Snaza’s ability to build coalitions and unite diverse groups around shared goals.

    In contrast, Snaza’s opponent, Matt Marshall, brings unnecessary controversy. Marshall, a former leader of the Washington III% group — identified by several credible sources as a militia — raises concerns about his ability to represent the broad values of our district. While Marshall has attempted to moderate his views in recent years, it is clear that John Snaza has the experience, support and steady hand needed to move LD2 forward.

    In these divisive times, we need leaders who can bridge divides and deliver real solutions. John Snaza’s extensive service, experience navigating complex policy matters and broad bipartisan support make him the best candidate for LD2. His focus on public safety, fiscal responsibility and practical governance will benefit our district.

    Vote for John Snaza for state representative in LD2 —
    a leader with the experience and integrity to represent us well and get things done.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Cameron Lloyd
    23h ago
    you guys are idiots
    TROY
    1d ago
    Get a real man job and get some calluses on your hands.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Parents ID’d after son, 15, allegedly killed them and three siblings in wealthy Seattle suburb
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Mental Health Counselor Suspended for Professional Boundary Violation
    Timothy A Gruver2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Rep. Strickland visits Nisqually Tribe to tour future projects
    Nisqually Valley News15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Why Cats Only Let Certain People Pet Them—The Unseen Factors
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Deluge Unleashed: Another Powerful Atmospheric River Drenches Pacific Northwest
    scitechdaily.com1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post21 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Mike’s CarWash expanding in NKY with new location in Florence, formerly Soft Touch
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy