Over 200 attend Boo-coda Spook-tacular Hearse Procession

While Halloween is still a few weeks out, more than 200 people — including many in costumes — turned out for the Boo-coda Spook-tacular Hearse Procession in the small South Thurston County community of Bucoda Saturday.

The town changes its name every October to Boo-coda as it continues to defend its title of “the world's tiniest town with the biggest Halloween spirit,” a tradition that began in 2018, although the town had already been running an annual Halloween haunted house in the old Bucoda gymnasium since 2012.

Boo-coda Spooktacular co-organizers George Sharp and Alan Carr said the Hearse Procession had 16 official entries, including one that showed up at the last minute.

“There were supposed to be more, but one entrant who was supposed to be bringing two hearses had one of them break down,” Carr said.

Hearses came from as far away as Bremerton and Mason County, including the PNW Ecto-360 Foundation and its custom Ghostbusters-themed hearse.

PNW Ecto-360 is a nonprofit founded by Adam Besser after his mother died to help generate support for cancer research and autism awareness and to contribute to local food banks and other local nonprofits, according to its website.

Along with the Hearse Procession led by the Tenino High School Band, Samba OlyWa also performed a dance routine for visitors and the weekly Saturday Haunted Market was open in Bucoda Town Square.

For a full list of remaining Boo-coda Spook-tacular events leading up to Halloween throughout this month, including the famous casket races and dates and times for its award-winning haunted house, read The Chronicle’s preview at https://bit.ly/3ZPz3og .

To learn more about the PNW Ecto-360 Foundation, visit https://ecto360.com/ .