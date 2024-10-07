Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Nisqually Valley News

    Over 200 attend Boo-coda Spook-tacular Hearse Procession

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mf1NY_0vxyV7Jo00

    While Halloween is still a few weeks out, more than 200 people — including many in costumes — turned out for the Boo-coda Spook-tacular Hearse Procession in the small South Thurston County community of Bucoda Saturday.

    The town changes its name every October to Boo-coda as it continues to defend its title of “the world's tiniest town with the biggest Halloween spirit,” a tradition that began in 2018, although the town had already been running an annual Halloween haunted house in the old Bucoda gymnasium since 2012.

    Boo-coda Spooktacular co-organizers George Sharp and Alan Carr said the Hearse Procession had 16 official entries, including one that showed up at the last minute.

    “There were supposed to be more, but one entrant who was supposed to be bringing two hearses had one of them break down,” Carr said.

    Hearses came from as far away as Bremerton and Mason County, including the PNW Ecto-360 Foundation and its custom Ghostbusters-themed hearse.

    PNW Ecto-360 is a nonprofit founded by Adam Besser after his mother died to help generate support for cancer research and autism awareness and to contribute to local food banks and other local nonprofits, according to its website.

    Along with the Hearse Procession led by the Tenino High School Band, Samba OlyWa also performed a dance routine for visitors and the weekly Saturday Haunted Market was open in Bucoda Town Square.

    For a full list of remaining Boo-coda Spook-tacular events leading up to Halloween throughout this month, including the famous casket races and dates and times for its award-winning haunted house, read The Chronicle’s preview at https://bit.ly/3ZPz3og .

    To learn more about the PNW Ecto-360 Foundation, visit https://ecto360.com/ .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Red Baron replica jazzes up music sign
    Nisqually Valley News15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Office of Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to host mobile office hours in Tenino
    Nisqually Valley News8 days ago
    Capping food prices will not fix grocery bills
    Nisqually Valley News15 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria50 minutes ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Parkwide fire ban lifted at Mount Rainier National Park
    Nisqually Valley News15 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Rep. Strickland visits Nisqually Tribe to tour future projects
    Nisqually Valley News22 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy