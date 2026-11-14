Niskayuna is buzzing with high‑end research roles, especially around clean energy and advanced tech. If you’re into solving big problems with serious science, these are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Salary: $131,700 – $219,300 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Type: Full-time

Lead cutting‑edge work in AI, computer vision, and robotics to support decarbonization and renewable energy. This role is highly visible, with leadership impact, IP and patent work, and collaboration with U.S. government agencies and top researchers across GE Vernova.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Salary: $90,000 – $98,500 (plus geographic differential; another range listed as $75,000 – $95,000 ) + discretionary annual bonus

(plus geographic differential; another range listed as ) + discretionary annual bonus Type: Full-time, early‑career rotational program

Designed for recent Master’s grads, this 3‑year rotational R&D program gives you three technical assignments, mentorship, and leadership training across areas like decarbonization, renewables, and grid electrification. Strong fit if you want to stay hands‑on in research while building a long‑term industry career.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Salary: $113,200 – $188,800 + discretionary annual bonus

+ discretionary annual bonus Type: Full-time

Senior individual‑contributor role leading advanced controls, optimization, and detection algorithms for large‑scale energy systems. You’ll work with DOE, DOD, and utilities, move tech from lab to product, and must hold a Top Secret security clearance plus U.S. work authorization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on projects, benefits, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.