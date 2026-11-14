Niskayuna is buzzing with high-tech engineering work, especially around clean energy and advanced research. If you’re into hardware, controls, robotics, or nuclear tech, there are several solid full-time roles here right now.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $120,000 + discretionary annual bonus

Hands-on role designing and testing advanced embedded systems and power electronics hardware (FPGA/MCU/DSP, high-speed boards, PCBs, fixtures, and lab validation). Great fit if you like lab work, PCB design tools (Altium, OrCAD, etc.), and working on real power conversion systems.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $164,000 + discretionary annual bonus

Lead-level role owning design, analysis, and testing of structural and electromechanical components for turbines, nuclear, grid, and more. Ideal for PhD/MS mechanical or aerospace engineers with strong solid/fracture mechanics and FEA skills who want to guide projects and mentor others.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary annual bonus

Research role building advanced control, optimization, estimation, and detection algorithms for power grids, wind, and gas power. Great for MATLAB/Simulink + C/C++/Python folks who enjoy modeling complex physical systems and seeing their algorithms move from lab to real products.

Employer: GE Vernova Advanced Research

GE Vernova Advanced Research Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,300 – $148,700 + discretionary annual bonus

High-impact robotics role on the Robotics & Computer Vision team, working on electromechanical design, motion planning, perception, and human–robot interaction. Strong fit if you’ve built robotic systems end-to-end (mechanical, electrical, software) and like leading projects and demos.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP)

Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,100 – $134,600 annually

Engineering role supporting fuel and poison manufacturing for naval nuclear reactors, with a focus on vendor facility expansion, process qualification, and project management. Good for chemical/technical engineers who like manufacturing, documentation, and coordinating with vendors and government.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are. Don’t wait too long; these kinds of roles in Niskayuna tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.