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Niskayuna
📅 Thanksgiving drive-thru food drive this Saturday in Niskayuna
12 days ago
📢 Thanksgiving drive-thru food drive this Saturday!
A Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 10 AM – 1 PM at 1222 Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna.
Enter from Route 7 and exit onto Vly Road.
They’re asking for:
- Stuffing
- Cranberry sauce
- Gravy
- Green beans
- Dessert mixes
Can’t make it during the drive?
- You can donate online by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.
- Fire District #2, 2772 Route 7, will accept donations 24/7.
If you’re able, grab a few extra items on your next grocery run and help neighbors enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.
More Info: Reminder: Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive this ...
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