📢 Thanksgiving drive-thru food drive this Saturday!

A Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive is happening on Saturday, November 14, 10 AM – 1 PM at 1222 Troy-Schenectady Road in Niskayuna.

Enter from Route 7 and exit onto Vly Road.

They’re asking for:

Stuffing

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Green beans

Dessert mixes

Can’t make it during the drive?

You can donate online by scanning the QR code on the event flyer .

. Fire District #2, 2772 Route 7, will accept donations 24/7.

If you’re able, grab a few extra items on your next grocery run and help neighbors enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal.