🏗️ Niskayuna Engineering Roles with Multiple $95K–$160K+ Openings

Niskayuna is hot right now for nuclear and radiological engineers, especially at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory (NNL). If you’re into complex systems, safety, and national defense, these are worth a look.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP)

Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP) Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,700 – $149,600 annually

Lead thermal-hydraulic modeling and analysis for Navy reactor plants, working on transients, safety models, and scripting (MATLAB/Python, RELAP5-3D, MELCOR, etc.). Great fit if you have 6+ years’ experience (or advanced degree) and want deep, hands-on impact on reactor safety and performance.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP)

Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP) Location: Niskayuna, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,700 – $120,500 annually

Own reactor system analyses and safety models while building expertise in nuclear propulsion systems. Ideal for engineers with a few years of experience who enjoy fluid dynamics, heat transfer, coding, and want to grow into a technical lead role.

Employer: Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP)

Naval Nuclear Laboratory (FMP) Location: Niskayuna, NY (Knolls site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,200 – $166,000 annually

Shape how radiological work is planned and done on site—writing technical work controls, supporting lab operations, and protecting workers and the environment. Best for senior engineers (7–9+ years) with a background in radiation safety, nuclear/mechanical/chemical engineering, and strong technical writing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—NNL often has multiple openings tied to each posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.