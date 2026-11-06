📢 Paid Ponca Enrollment Committee seats open through Jan. 11

📢 Paid openings on Ponca Enrollment Committee The Ponca Tribal Council is now accepting applications for the Enrollment Committee, as all current terms end on February 1, 2027. Committee details: Members receive a $250 stipend per meeting

Mileage is reimbursed for up to 410 miles round trip

for up to All meetings are held in Niobrara, NE How to apply: Send a letter of interest and application form to: Ponca Tribal Council, Attn: Candace Repenning, PO Box 288, Niobrara, NE 68760

and to: Or email your materials to crepenning@poncatribe-ne.gov Deadline to apply: January 11, 2027.

More Info: ENROLLMENT COMMITTEE MEMBERS NEEDED - Ponca Tribe