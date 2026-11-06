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Niobrara

📢 Paid Ponca Enrollment Committee seats open through Jan. 11

8 days ago
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📢 Paid openings on Ponca Enrollment Committee

The Ponca Tribal Council is now accepting applications for the Enrollment Committee, as all current terms end on February 1, 2027.

Committee details:

  • Members receive a $250 stipend per meeting
  • Mileage is reimbursed for up to 410 miles round trip
  • All meetings are held in Niobrara, NE

How to apply:

  • Send a letter of interest and application form to: Ponca Tribal Council, Attn: Candace Repenning, PO Box 288, Niobrara, NE 68760
  • Or email your materials to crepenning@poncatribe-ne.gov

Deadline to apply: January 11, 2027.

More Info: ENROLLMENT COMMITTEE MEMBERS NEEDED - Ponca Tribe

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