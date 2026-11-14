Niles has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from sneakers to snacks to gym memberships. All three of these are in-person jobs where you’ll stay busy and talk to people all day.

Employer: Foot Locker

Foot Locker Location: Niles, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25/hour

Perks: Daily/weekly pay, 30–50% employee discount, paid vacation, growth opportunities

Lead the floor in a busy sneaker store, coach teammates, and help run daily operations. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail experience, like fast-paced work, and want a path into retail leadership.

Employer: Cottage Market

Location: Niles, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $11.00/hour

Mix of register work, stocking, cleaning, and a unique drive-in service where you take orders at customers’ cars. Great if you like staying active, being outdoors at times, and keeping a small store running smoothly.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Niles, OH

Type: Full-time (Day)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), free Black Card membership

Be the friendly face at the front desk: check members in, give tours, handle billing questions, and help keep the gym clean and welcoming. Ideal if you enjoy a fitness environment, have strong people skills, and don’t mind being on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have other shifts or roles opening up soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.