Niles has some solid accounting and finance roles right now, from early career to executive level. All three of these are full-time and fully onsite, so they’re great if you like being in the office with your team.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local client)

CFS (recruiting for a local client) Location: Niles, MI (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Salary: $60,000 – $80,000 (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

You’ll handle journal entries, reconciliations, month-end close, and help with financial reporting. This one stands out for its retirement plan with employer match, ongoing training, and a focus on long-term career growth in a collaborative finance team.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local client)

CFS (recruiting for a local client) Location: Niles, MI

Salary: $60,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you have at least 1 year of experience and want to grow. You’ll work on journal entries, reconciliations, and month-end close, with mentorship, exposure to multiple accounting functions, and a clear path to senior roles.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local client)

CFS (recruiting for a local client) Location: Niles, MI (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Salary: $130,000 – $170,000 (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time

Executive role leading financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and cash flow. You’ll sit on the leadership team, guide strategy, and manage the finance/accounting staff in a stable, growth-focused organization.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.