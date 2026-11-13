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🏥 Niles, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Night-Shift Lab Roles
Niles is quietly busy in healthcare hiring right now, especially for folks who like science, night shifts, or working with kids. Here are a few solid roles worth a look.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Niles, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed – they pay you for 40 hours of training and cover your RBT certification, plus offer early wage access and a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Medical Laboratory Scientist – Travel
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Niles, MI
- Type: Contract (3+ months)
- Schedule: 3rd shift
- Pay: $2,000 – $2,200 per week
Travel MLS role in a clinical lab, handling high-complexity testing, QC/QA, and night-shift work. Good fit if you meet CLIA requirements, have at least 1 year of lab experience, and want strong weekly pay with potential contract extension.
Medical Laboratory Scientist I
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Niles, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 PM–6:30 AM, rotational weekends
Night-shift MLS role with a Fortune 500 lab leader, doing specimen analysis and result review under CLIA/HIPAA/OSHA rules. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), strong benefits, shift differential pay, and lots of training and advancement options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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