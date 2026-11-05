🛒 Niles, MI Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Niles has a nice mix of retail spots hiring right now, from big-box stores to a local cannabis shop. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Joyology of Niles / Order Joyology

Joyology of Niles / Location: Niles, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15/hour + tips & commission

Help customers choose cannabis products, answer questions, and keep the shop clean and stocked. Good fit if you’re 21+, friendly, and want to grow in the cannabis industry with training and room to advance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1202 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping shoppers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Comes with benefits options like health coverage, retirement plans, and educational assistance if you’re looking for more than just a paycheck.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Niles, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate varies (not listed)

Full-time customer service role helping people with home improvement projects in the Building Materials area. Includes access to health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.