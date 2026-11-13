🏭 Niles, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shift Options

Niles has a solid mix of hands-on factory, warehouse, and print jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Specialty Print Communications

Specialty Print Communications Location: Niles, IL (on-site)

Niles, IL (on-site) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

This role leads the Letter Shop team, making sure print/mail jobs hit quality, cost, and mailing deadlines. Good fit if you have 4+ years in direct mail, know US Postal regulations, and want to supervise people, schedules, and safety on nights.

Employer: LSL Healthcare LLC

LSL Healthcare LLC Location: Niles, IL 60714 (on-site)

Niles, IL 60714 (on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Full-time, Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

You’ll assemble and pack medical-related products, pull raw materials, seal kits, and box items for shipment in a clean, fast-paced setting. Great for someone with assembly/packing experience who likes routine, teamwork, and steady hours.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc (for a food manufacturer)

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc (for a food manufacturer) Location: Niles, IL (cooler warehouse environment)

Niles, IL (cooler warehouse environment) Type: Full-time, long-term, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:00 PM)

Full-time, long-term, Pay: $22.00 – $23.00 per hour, paid weekly

You’ll run a reach truck in high-bay racking, move pallets, load/unload trailers, and keep inventory organized while following food safety rules. Best for operators with 2+ years reach truck experience, strong safety habits, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: MCC (Multi-Color Corporation)

Location: Niles, IL (on-site)

Niles, IL (on-site) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Full-time, Pay: $20.65/hour + 5% shift premium

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays + floating holidays

You’ll align printed materials from the press, inspect for defects, operate a pallet jack, and keep paperwork and housekeeping on point. Good match if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like detailed, quality-focused work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Niles manufacturing jobs tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.