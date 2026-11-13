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Niles
🏭 Niles, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shift Options
3 days ago
Niles has a solid mix of hands-on factory, warehouse, and print jobs right now, with steady hours and benefits. If you like working with your hands and staying active, these are worth a look.
Department Supervisor - 3rd Shift (10:00pm - 6:00am)
- Employer: Specialty Print Communications
- Location: Niles, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off
This role leads the Letter Shop team, making sure print/mail jobs hit quality, cost, and mailing deadlines. Good fit if you have 4+ years in direct mail, know US Postal regulations, and want to supervise people, schedules, and safety on nights.
Assembly/Packer Production - 2nd Shift 1:30pm-10pm
- Employer: LSL Healthcare LLC
- Location: Niles, IL 60714 (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
You’ll assemble and pack medical-related products, pull raw materials, seal kits, and box items for shipment in a clean, fast-paced setting. Great for someone with assembly/packing experience who likes routine, teamwork, and steady hours.
High-Bay Warehouse Equipment Operator (Reach Truck)
- Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc (for a food manufacturer)
- Location: Niles, IL (cooler warehouse environment)
- Type: Full-time, long-term, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:00 PM)
- Pay: $22.00 – $23.00 per hour, paid weekly
You’ll run a reach truck in high-bay racking, move pallets, load/unload trailers, and keep inventory organized while following food safety rules. Best for operators with 2+ years reach truck experience, strong safety habits, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs.
Finishing Jogger Operator
- Employer: MCC (Multi-Color Corporation)
- Location: Niles, IL (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)
- Pay: $20.65/hour + 5% shift premium
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays + floating holidays
You’ll align printed materials from the press, inspect for defects, operate a pallet jack, and keep paperwork and housekeeping on point. Good match if you’re comfortable on your feet, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like detailed, quality-focused work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Niles manufacturing jobs tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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