🏥 Niles Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Niles has some strong healthcare roles right now, from leadership in retail pharmacy to hands-on patient care and entry-level tech work. If you’re in healthcare or looking to break in, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Niles, IL

Type: Full-time (about 32 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $65 – $85 per hour + potential bonus

+ potential bonus Application window expected to close: 05/05/2027

Lead the pharmacy team in a busy CVS retail store, focusing on safe dispensing, immunizations, and coaching techs and pharmacists. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years as a pharmacist, an active IL pharmacist license and NPI, and want a leadership role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs.

Employer: Moments Hospice

Location: Niles, IL (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $23 per hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Provide personal care and comfort to hospice patients in homes and facilities, working closely with an RN Case Manager. This role stands out for its fleet car program (vehicle, gas, insurance), company phone, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3725

Location: 8500 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + possible shift premiums and incentives

+ possible shift premiums and incentives Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Support pharmacists with prescriptions, customer questions, and pharmacy operations in a busy supercenter. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, store discounts, and access to Live Better U, where Walmart pays for approved education programs.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Niles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.