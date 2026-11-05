🛒 Niles, IL Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Retail in Niles, IL is busy right now, with several big-name stores hiring. If you like staying active, helping customers, and working with a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Wal-Mart #2816, 5630 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714

Salary: $16 – $29 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

You’ll keep carts clean and ready, bring them in from the lot, and help make sure customers have a smooth in-and-out visit in all kinds of weather. Walmart offers a wide range of benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U for full-time and part-time associates.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Niles, IL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time (must be able to work some nights and weekends)

Help customers with crafts, décor, and hobby supplies in a creative retail setting. They’re looking for mature, self-motivated people; craft or hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Niles, IL

Salary: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Type: Full-Time

Work overnight or off-hours to stock shelves, keep the store clean, and help create that “treasure hunt” feel Ross is known for. This role is active and on your feet, with lifting, moving stock, and using store equipment, plus access to a wide benefits package including insurance options, 401(k), employee discount, and more.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—good retail spots in Niles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.