Garlic, cream, Parmesan, and pasta create a silky dinner in approximately 20 minutes, proving comfort food does not always require a long simmer. Garlic gives the sauce enough savory intensity to carry the entire dish, while Parmesan melts into the cream with salty, nutty flavor. The sauce clings to every noodle rather than remaining at the bottom of the pot, ensuring even the final bite tastes properly coated. It is rich enough to satisfy on its own but simple enough to become the foundation for countless additions. The speed makes it especially valuable on evenings when hunger arrives before a complicated plan does.

Photo by Nick Davies

Add chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, or peas when you want to make the pasta more substantial. Black pepper, red pepper flakes, herbs, or lemon can change the final personality without increasing the cooking time much. Reserve a little pasta water to adjust the sauce and help it cling smoothly. Leftovers thicken as they cool, so a splash of milk or broth can restore their texture. This is the recipe to keep available when takeout sounds tempting but garlic-Parmesan pasta can reach the table before delivery even leaves the restaurant.

↓↓↓ TWENTY MINUTES IS ALL THAT GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE NEEDS ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CREAMY GARLIC PARMESAN PASTA RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



