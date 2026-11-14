Bell pepper halves become colorful edible bowls for rice, shredded chicken, black beans, corn, salsa, and melted cheese. Every pepper holds protein, vegetables, grains, and bold Southwest flavor in one tidy portion. Black beans and chicken make the filling hearty, corn contributes sweetness, and salsa brings acidity and spice. Cheese melts over the top and keeps everything tucked inside as the peppers soften in the oven. Cilantro and lime provide a fresh finish after baking. The result is a complete meal that looks organized on the plate without requiring several separate side dishes.

Photo by Jason Griffith

Serve the peppers with avocado, sour cream, additional salsa, jalapeños, or tortilla chips. The filling can be prepared ahead, making assembly and baking much faster on busy evenings. Use different pepper colors for a particularly inviting presentation, or adjust the spice level according to the household. Leftovers hold their shape and reheat well for lunch. These stuffed peppers are also useful for repurposing cooked chicken or rice that might otherwise remain forgotten in the refrigerator. Once salsa, beans, corn, chicken, and cheese move in, bell peppers become far more than a side vegetable.

↓↓↓ CUT THROUGH THE PEPPER AND FIND THE WHOLE SOUTHWEST FILLING ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SOUTHWEST CHICKEN STUFFED PEPPERS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



