Pork tenderloin roasts beside sweet potatoes and green beans beneath a maple-Dijon glaze that balances sweetness, tang, and savory herbs. Maple syrup encourages caramelization, while mustard prevents the sauce from becoming sugary. Garlic and rosemary give the pork depth, sweet potatoes reinforce the maple naturally, and green beans bring freshness and color to the pan. Each component receives the same glaze while retaining its own texture. The finished meal looks generous and carefully coordinated, yet everything comes together with far less cleanup than separate meat and side dishes would require.

Photo by Jason Griffith

Let the pork rest before slicing so the juices remain inside, then spoon the remaining pan glaze over the meat and vegetables. Proper timing keeps the tenderloin moist while allowing the sweet potatoes to become fully tender. The recipe works for Sunday dinner, autumn gatherings, holidays, or a weeknight that needs something more polished than another casserole. Leftover pork can become sandwiches, salads, or grain bowls. Maple and mustard have enough contrast to keep every slice interesting, while the roasted vegetables ensure the sauce does not stop with the main course.

↓↓↓ THE MAPLE-DIJON GLAZE IS CARAMELIZING OVER THE PORK AND SWEET POTATOES ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE MAPLE DIJON PORK TENDERLOIN RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



