Chicken cooks slowly in barbecue sauce until it becomes tender enough to shred and juicy enough to fill soft toasted buns. The long cooking time allows sweet, smoky, and tangy flavor to work through the meat rather than simply coating the outside. Once shredded, every strand catches additional sauce, creating a filling that stays moist from the first sandwich to the last. Pickles and slaw bring acidity and cool crunch, balancing the rich barbecue chicken. It is an easy dinner with the personality of cookout food, even when the weather or schedule makes standing beside a grill impossible.

Photo by Nick Davies

Set out toasted buns, pickles, coleslaw, onions, jalapeños, and extra sauce so everyone can assemble a sandwich differently. The pulled chicken can also top baked potatoes, nachos, macaroni and cheese, rice, or tacos. Leftovers store and freeze well, making the recipe valuable for meal preparation or feeding visitors across several days. The slow cooker handles most of the work while the cook focuses on sides and toppings. Returning home to tender barbecue chicken ready to pile onto a bun is precisely the kind of assistance a kitchen appliance should provide.

↓↓↓ LIFT THE LID AND SHRED THE CHICKEN STRAIGHT INTO THE BARBECUE SAUCE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SLOW COOKER BBQ PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICHES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



