Smoky shredded brisket fills warm tortillas before being topped with creamy street-corn-style elote, crumbly Cotija, and fresh lime. The beef contributes deep barbecue flavor and tender texture, while the corn adds sweetness, creaminess, and a little char. Cotija provides salty contrast, and lime cuts through the richness so each taco remains lively. Every bite combines barbecue, taco night, and street corn in one handheld meal. It is an especially good use for leftover brisket because the toppings transform the meat instead of simply reheating yesterday’s dinner.

Photo by Nick Davies

Add cilantro, jalapeños, avocado, pickled onions, or hot sauce to build even more flavor. Warm the tortillas before assembly so they remain flexible enough to hold the generous filling. Rice, beans, slaw, or chips can complete the meal, though several loaded tacos may already be sufficient. The recipe works for game day, parties, weeknight dinner, or a barbecue gathering with extra brisket waiting for a purpose. Once creamy elote and Cotija land over smoky beef, ordinary taco toppings have a difficult time getting anyone’s attention.

↓↓↓ THE STREET CORN IS PILED RIGHT ON TOP OF THE SMOKY BRISKET ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SMOKY BRISKET TACOS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



