Italian sausage roasts beside peppers and onions until the meat browns and the vegetables become sweet around the edges. Italian seasoning spreads through the pan, while sausage juices flavor the vegetables without requiring a separate sauce. Everything cooks together in one layer, creating a full dinner with minimal preparation and very little washing afterward. The peppers keep the tray colorful, the onions caramelize, and the sausage provides enough richness to make the vegetables feel like part of the main event. It is a dependable weeknight meal built from ingredients that naturally improve one another.

Photo by Nick Davies

Pile the sausage and peppers into toasted rolls, serve them over pasta or rice, or place them beside potatoes and salad. Mustard, marinara, Parmesan, or hot peppers can change the final direction without affecting the simple roasting method. Giving the ingredients enough room encourages browning instead of steaming. Leftovers work beautifully in omelets, sandwiches, pizza, or grain bowls, making the tray useful beyond the first dinner. Sausage and peppers have always belonged together; the sheet pan simply gives them a convenient place to become caramelized at the same time.

↓↓↓ THE ONIONS AND PEPPERS ARE CARAMELIZING IN THE SAUSAGE JUICES ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SHEET-PAN SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



