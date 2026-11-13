Buttery tart shells become individual containers for rich coconut custard in these chilled miniature desserts. The shells provide crisp structure around a filling that is smooth, creamy, and unmistakably coconut. Because every tart has its own crust and center, guests receive a complete dessert without anyone slicing a larger pie. The small size also creates an appealing contrast between flaky pastry and abundant filling in every bite. Chilling allows the custard to set properly while keeping the tarts refreshing enough for warm-weather gatherings. They look polished on a platter but remain familiar to anyone who already loves coconut cream pie.

Photo by Nick Davies

Top the tarts with whipped cream, toasted coconut, chocolate curls, or a small piece of fresh fruit. Toasting the coconut deepens its flavor and adds crunch against the custard. The shells and filling can be prepared in stages, making the recipe easier to fit around a party schedule. Serve them for showers, weddings, birthdays, holidays, or dessert tables where guests want to sample several options. Since they are individually portioned, plates and forks may not be necessary. Coconut cream pie has always been satisfying, but turning it into small tarts makes reaching for another much easier.

↓↓↓ EACH LITTLE TART SHELL IS FILLED TO THE TOP WITH COCONUT CUSTARD ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE MINI COCONUT CREAM TARTS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



