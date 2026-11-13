Colorful layers of fresh fruit and creamy vanilla yogurt create a breakfast or snack that looks far more elaborate than the preparation requires. The yogurt adds smoothness and protein, while the fruit supplies natural sweetness, freshness, and contrasting textures. Building the parfait in a clear glass allows every layer to remain visible, making ordinary ingredients feel like something served at a café. Strawberries, blueberries, mango, kiwi, or whatever fruit is available can create different combinations without changing the basic method. The result is light and refreshing but still substantial enough to bridge the gap between meals.

Photo by Nick Davies

Add granola, nuts, seeds, coconut, honey, or nut butter when you want more crunch and staying power. Keep granola separate until serving if the parfait will be prepared ahead, preventing it from softening in the yogurt. Smaller glasses make attractive brunch portions, while jars with lids turn the same recipe into a portable breakfast. The parfait is also useful for children because they can help choose and stack the layers. There is no baking, cooking, or complicated cleanup involved—just yogurt, fruit, and a few minutes of arrangement. Sometimes making food look special is simply a matter of letting everyone see the layers.

↓↓↓ LOOK THROUGH THE GLASS AND COUNT EVERY COLORFUL LAYER ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE YOGURT FRUIT PARFAIT RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



