Mayonnaise Is the Biscuit Secret Grandma Never Explained

Mayonnaise may sound like an unusual biscuit ingredient, but older cooks understood exactly why it belonged in the mixing bowl. Because mayonnaise already contains eggs and oil, it replaces several separate ingredients while helping these three-ingredient biscuits bake up soft, fluffy, and tender. There is no mayonnaise flavor left behind—just the rich texture and lightly golden finish everyone expects from homemade biscuits. The simple method also removes many of the steps that make traditional biscuits intimidating. There is no cutting cold butter into flour, no complicated folding, and far less opportunity to overwork the dough. A jar that usually waits for sandwiches becomes the shortcut to warm bread that tastes much more involved than it actually is. This is the kind of old-fashioned kitchen trick that deserves to return because it solves a real problem without sacrificing the comfort of a freshly baked biscuit.

Photo by Nick Davies

Serve these biscuits beside sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, soup, fried chicken, or any dinner with a sauce worth catching. Split one while it is still warm and add butter, honey, jam, or apple butter for a simple breakfast that feels far more generous than toast. Because the recipe requires only three ingredients, it is useful when groceries are low, unexpected guests arrive, or bread is needed without another trip to the store. The straightforward method also makes it approachable for younger cooks and anyone who has struggled with dry, heavy biscuits before. They can move from mixing bowl to table quickly enough for ordinary weeknights, yet their fluffy texture still belongs at Sunday dinner. Once mayonnaise proves it can produce a pan of tender biscuits this easily, the jar in the refrigerator may never be viewed as merely a sandwich spread again.

↓↓↓ THREE INGREDIENTS AND A SPOONFUL OF MAYONNAISE MAKE THESE BISCUITS WORK ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE OLD-FASHIONED MAYONNAISE BISCUITS RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



