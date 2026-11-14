Looking for a loyal friend in Nicholasville, KY? These adoptable dogs at Jessamine County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: About 9 months (young)

About (young) Gender: Male

Color: Brown

Weight: 46.2 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Tyson is a young German Shepherd mix with a handsome brown coat and a medium build. He’s still in that fun, youthful stage and is ready to learn, play, and bond with his new family.

👉 Meet Tyson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Boxer mix

Shepherd / Boxer mix Age: About 1.5 years (young adult)

About (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Tan

Weight: 46 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Tova is a tan Shepherd/Boxer mix with a nice, athletic build. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready for training, walks, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Tova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: 10 years (senior)

(senior) Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan markings

Weight: 62.6 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Papi is a distinguished senior hound with a black and tan coat and a solid, gentle presence. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years.

👉 Meet Papi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie mix

Collie mix Age: Young puppy

Young puppy Gender: Male

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Radar is a sweet, shy Collie mix puppy who just needs a little patience to feel safe. Once he warms up, he loves to curl up in your lap and soak up attention. He’s playful, enjoys fetch, and has already made several doggy friends at the shelter. Radar would do well with a family ready to give him time, love, and fun.

👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Nicholasville, KY, consider calling Jessamine County Animal Shelter at (859) 881-0821 ext.1001 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.