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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Nicholasville
Looking for a loyal friend in Nicholasville, KY? These adoptable dogs at Jessamine County Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Tyson
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: About 9 months (young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown
- Weight: 46.2 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Tyson is a young German Shepherd mix with a handsome brown coat and a medium build. He’s still in that fun, youthful stage and is ready to learn, play, and bond with his new family.
👉 Meet Tyson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tova
- Breed: Shepherd / Boxer mix
- Age: About 1.5 years (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 46 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Tova is a tan Shepherd/Boxer mix with a nice, athletic build. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still young and ready for training, walks, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Tova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Papi
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: 10 years (senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan markings
- Weight: 62.6 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Papi is a distinguished senior hound with a black and tan coat and a solid, gentle presence. He’s looking for a calm, loving home where he can enjoy his golden years.
👉 Meet Papi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Radar
- Breed: Collie mix
- Age: Young puppy
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Radar is a sweet, shy Collie mix puppy who just needs a little patience to feel safe. Once he warms up, he loves to curl up in your lap and soak up attention. He’s playful, enjoys fetch, and has already made several doggy friends at the shelter. Radar would do well with a family ready to give him time, love, and fun.
👉 Meet Radar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Nicholasville, KY, consider calling Jessamine County Animal Shelter at (859) 881-0821 ext.1001 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.