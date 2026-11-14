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🐱 Sweet Nicholasville Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Nicholasville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at Jessamine County Animal Shelter and hoping for a fresh start.
Winnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult – about 5 years
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 6.7 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Winnie is a lovely black-and-white adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home. Adult cats like Winnie often adjust well and are a bit more predictable than kittens.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young – about 1 year 6 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Weight: 8 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Simba is a handsome orange tabby boy in his young adult years—still playful, but past the tiniest kitten chaos.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kathrine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young – about 1 year 6 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby with white
- Weight: 8.5 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Kathrine is a pretty brown tabby with white markings, right in that fun young age where she can play and explore with her new family.
👉 Meet Kathrine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Van
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 5 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: Champagne with white
- Weight: 4.86 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Van is a light champagne-and-white kitten, still very young and growing. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Van and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Walter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 5 months
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with champagne
- Weight: 4.4 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Walter is a mostly white kitten with soft champagne markings, a small boy who’s still growing into his paws.
👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 5 months
- Gender: Female
- Color: Grey tabby with white
- Weight: 4.22 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Quill is a grey tabby and white kitten, petite and young, looking for a home that can keep up with kitten playtime and provide lots of love.
👉 Meet Quill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toadette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby – about 11 weeks
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: 2.4 lbs
- Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter
- Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001
Toadette is a tiny brown tabby baby, still very small and needing a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and happy.
👉 Meet Toadette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Jessamine County Animal Shelter or calling (859) 881-0821 ext.1001 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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