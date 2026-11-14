Nicholasville has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at Jessamine County Animal Shelter and hoping for a fresh start.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult – about 5 years

– about Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Weight: 6.7 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Winnie is a lovely black-and-white adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady home. Adult cats like Winnie often adjust well and are a bit more predictable than kittens.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young – about 1 year 6 months

– about Gender: Male

Color: Orange tabby

Weight: 8 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Simba is a handsome orange tabby boy in his young adult years—still playful, but past the tiniest kitten chaos.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young – about 1 year 6 months

– about Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby with white

Weight: 8.5 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Kathrine is a pretty brown tabby with white markings, right in that fun young age where she can play and explore with her new family.

👉 Meet Kathrine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 5 months

– about Gender: Male

Color: Champagne with white

Weight: 4.86 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Van is a light champagne-and-white kitten, still very young and growing. He’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Van and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 5 months

– about Gender: Male

Color: White with champagne

Weight: 4.4 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Walter is a mostly white kitten with soft champagne markings, a small boy who’s still growing into his paws.

👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 5 months

– about Gender: Female

Color: Grey tabby with white

Weight: 4.22 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Quill is a grey tabby and white kitten, petite and young, looking for a home that can keep up with kitten playtime and provide lots of love.

👉 Meet Quill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby – about 11 weeks

– about Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Weight: 2.4 lbs

Shelter: Jessamine County Animal Shelter

Contact: (859) 881-0821 ext.1001

Toadette is a tiny brown tabby baby, still very small and needing a gentle, patient home to help her grow up safe and happy.

👉 Meet Toadette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Jessamine County Animal Shelter or calling (859) 881-0821 ext.1001 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.