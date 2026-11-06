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🛒 Nicholasville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Nicholasville has a steady mix of retail and service jobs right now, from beauty to thrift to auto care. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, these roles are worth a look.
10422 Store Manager
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Nicholasville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a beauty store team for the world’s largest hair and beauty supplier. You’ll run daily operations, drive sales, coach staff, and make sure every shopper leaves with the right hair and beauty products. Comes with product discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401k, and paid time off based on hours worked.
Production Clerk (Retail Donations & Stock)
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
- Location: Nicholasville, KY
- Type: Not listed (ongoing schedule)
- Shift: Shift E – 11:00am–7:30pm, five 8‑hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role where you process donations, stock the sales floor, keep things clean, and sometimes run the register. Good fit if you like staying active, working with a team, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and doing some bending and stooping.
Production Clerk (Retail Donations & Stock)
- Employer: Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
- Location: Nicholasville, KY
- Type: Not listed (ongoing schedule)
- Shift: Shift B – 1:00pm–9:30pm, five 8‑hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the other Production Clerk role—greeting donors, sorting and hanging clothes, stocking shoes and accessories, and keeping the store tidy—but on a later shift. Good if you prefer afternoons and evenings and have reliable transportation.
Automotive Service Advisor
- Employer: Central Import Authority LLC
- Location: Nicholasville, KY
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour
Be the go‑to person between customers and mechanics at a busy auto shop. You’ll greet customers, write service estimates, explain repairs, coordinate with technicians, and handle payments, using your car knowledge and people skills to keep drivers safe and happy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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