🚧 Nicholasville KY Construction & Trades – Multiple Openings

Nicholasville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, cars, or electrical systems. Good mix of true entry-level roles and higher-paid skilled work.

Employer: Main Street Auto (American Quick Lube)

Main Street Auto (American Quick Lube) Location: Nicholasville, KY

Type: Part-Time (entry-level)

(entry-level) Pay: $14.00+ per hour, based on experience

Great fit if you’re new to automotive work but want a real skill. You’ll do oil changes, fluid checks, basic inspections, and rotate between roles like Upper Bay, Lower Bay, Greeter, and Cashier. No experience needed—just reliability, willingness to learn, and ability to be on your feet.

Employer: MC Electric

Location: Nicholasville, KY (on-the-road work)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $17.00 – $50.00 per hour, based on experience and licensing

This one has strong earning potential, especially if you’re licensed or have solid hands-on electrical experience. They’ll also look at entry-level folks who are serious about learning. There’s a 30-day evaluation with possible pay bumps based on performance and reliability.

Employer: Don Franklin Auto Group (Nicholasville Hyundai)

Location: Nicholasville, KY

Type: Full-Time , 40+ hours/week

, Pay: $12.00 – $16.00 per hour, based on experience

Full-time shop role with a full benefits package: health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid sick time, paid training, and more. You’ll handle oil changes, fluid services, tire work, and minor repairs while using hand and power tools. Good for someone with basic mechanical skills who wants steady hours and room to grow.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.