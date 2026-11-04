🛒 Several Nicholasville Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now

Nicholasville has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from grocery and home improvement to banking. Good options here if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Nicholasville, KY (Bryant Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible premiums

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the meat department, cut and prep a wide range of products, and help train other associates. Role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Nicholasville, KY

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly) Why it’s worth a look: Weekday-focused schedule building and fixing in-store displays, signs, and pricing so shoppers can find what they need. Comes with health insurance options, tuition assistance, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Nicholasville, KY

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like staying busy and moving—shopping orders in-store, keeping items fresh, and loading groceries into customers’ cars. Focus is on accuracy, speed, and friendly service with some flexibility in hours.

Employer: City National Bank of West Virginia

Location: Nicholasville, KY (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Front-line banking role helping customers with accounts, transactions, and digital banking. Offers career growth, training, benefits, and paid vacation in a more professional office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.