Niceville’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, especially around Eglin AFB. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several solid roles here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Niceville, FL (remote option; also Huntsville, AL or Hampton, AR)

(remote option; also Huntsville, AL or Hampton, AR) Type: Full-time , 9/80 schedule

, 9/80 schedule Salary: $114K–$154K + potential Gain Sharing bonus

Lead thermal analysis for solid rocket motors, sizing insulation and thermal protection systems, validating models with test data, and presenting to customers. Great fit if you have deep mechanical/thermal experience and want big-impact defense work plus strong benefits and PTO.

Employer: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Location: Niceville, FL (remote option; also Huntsville, AL or Hampton, AR)

(remote option; also Huntsville, AL or Hampton, AR) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95K–$129K + potential Gain Sharing bonus

Own the mechanical design and integration of solid rocket motor systems—cases, nozzles, insulation, joints, and interfaces—from concept through test. Ideal if you enjoy CAD-heavy design work, cross-team collaboration, and supporting full product lifecycle.

Employer: HX5, LLC

Location: Eglin AFB / Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, flexible schedule

, 40 hrs/week, flexible schedule Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Senior-level role supporting warhead and munitions programs—materials selection, testing, failure analysis, and standards across the product life cycle. Requires an ABET engineering degree, significant experience, U.S. citizenship, and ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance; comes with relocation help and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Niceville, FL (onsite; or Tucson, AZ)

(onsite; or Tucson, AZ) Type: Contract , onsite, Mon–Fri core hours 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

, onsite, Mon–Fri core hours 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Pay: $65–$85/hour

Design and verify FPGA solutions in VHDL for guidance, navigation, munitions, and real-time control systems using tools like Vivado and Quartus. Great for mid–senior FPGA engineers who want hands-on defense work, modern toolchains, and are eligible for a security clearance.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.