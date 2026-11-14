Niceville’s trades scene is busy, especially in home remodeling and residential electrical work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kitchen Tune-Up (local franchise)

Kitchen Tune-Up (local franchise) Location: Niceville / Destin, FL area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour (listed on one posting)

Lead residential kitchen and cabinetry remodels while still working with your hands. You’ll run crews, double-check measurements, keep jobs on schedule, and use project software to stay organized. Great fit if you’ve led install teams, know finish carpentry or cabinetry, and want a family-style crew with room to advance.

Employer: Service Minds – Mister Sparky

Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped; top performers can earn $100,000+ annually (commission + guaranteed weekly pay)

Install and upgrade panels, wiring, EV chargers, generators, and more in customers’ homes. You get a take-home vehicle, fuel card, iPad, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and strong training, plus clear paths into lead installer, field leadership, or operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more detail on experience levels and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.