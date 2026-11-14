Niceville is busy right now with leadership roles, from trades to federal contracting. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role backs up the Store Manager and splits time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in retail or automotive leadership and want a clear path into full store management.

Employer: Service Minds – Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 base + monthly incentives (top performers can earn $200,000+ annually)

You’ll run the whole branch: people, operations, revenue, and customer experience. Ideal if you already have plumbing industry experience and want a high-responsibility role with strong pay, bonus potential, vehicle stipend, and solid benefits.

Employer: HX5, LLC

Location: Eglin AFB, Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, flexible schedule)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead high-level DoD acquisition programs across the full lifecycle, including strategy, documentation, risk, and earned value management. Best for seasoned professionals with a bachelor’s + 25 years (5 in DoD) or a master’s + 15 years, and the ability to obtain a Top Secret clearance.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.