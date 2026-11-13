Niceville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, thanks to the local hospital, military community, and retirees. If you’re in medical or dental care, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: VSP Ventures (Palm Eye Care)

VSP Ventures (Palm Eye Care) Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time Optometrist

Optometrist Salary: Compensation range listed in posting; eligible for incentives, bonuses, and/or commission

Compensation range listed in posting; Perks: $50,000 sign-on bonus + relocation, performance-based incentives, annual doctor’s budget, accruable PTO and sick time

Fast-paced, high-demand eye care practice on the Emerald Coast seeing about 25 patients a day (mix of routine, medical, and walk-ins). Great fit if you like comprehensive eye care, a diverse patient base (including military families), and want to live close to Destin/Navarre beaches.

Employer: HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time RN, leadership role in ICU

RN, leadership role in ICU Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: RN license; ACLS & BLS within 30 days , Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days; 1+ year RN experience

RN license; , Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days; Benefits: Comprehensive medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 100% match on 3–9%, ESPP, PTO, family leave, tuition and student loan assistance, wellness and counseling support

You’ll coordinate ICU care on your shift, support admissions/discharges, help with staffing and scheduling, and mentor the team. Good match if you want to stay at the bedside but step into charge/leadership work with strong education and growth support.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: 1047B John Sims Parkway E, Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: $78,000–$95,000/year (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Incentives: $20,000 sign-on bonus , optional student loan debt benefit program

, optional Setting: Outpatient ortho with neuro, vestibular, hand therapy, dry needling, fall prevention

Outpatient ortho with neuro, vestibular, hand therapy, dry needling, fall prevention Benefits: Mentorship and orientation, strong CEU program with paid national certs, generous PTO, medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, loan repayment support, clinical advancement program with bonus incentives

Great if you want a weekday outpatient schedule, variety in your caseload, and clear paths to specialize (sports, neuro, pelvic health, concussion, hand, aquatics, and more).

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Niceville, FL

Type: Full-time (other schedules may be available by location)

(other schedules may be available by location) Salary: $19–$21/hour

Experience Needed: No dental experience required ; high school diploma or equivalent

; high school diploma or equivalent Perks: Paid, hands-on training; paid CDA training via DANB, paid radiology/safety training, PTO and holidays, health and vision benefits, 401(k), free CE through TAG U, paid CDA renewal once earned

Perfect starter role if you want to break into healthcare without a degree. You’ll assist chairside, handle sterilization and setup, and learn on the job with a clear path to become a Certified Dental Assistant.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Niceville roles with bonuses and training support tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.